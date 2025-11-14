VP, Autonomous Systems

Varda Space Industries

Wendy Shimata is the VP of autonomous systems at Varda Space Industries, where she facilitates the growth of the GNC, flight software and mission operation teams. A leader in the aerospace industry, she previously served as a manager at SpaceX, where she played a critical role in returning Americans to space for the first time on a commercial vehicle. In her current role, she was the mission director for the reentry of Varda’s first space capsule, the Winnebago-1, and has been responsible for the software behind the only two commercial reentry vehicles in the world, both of which have flawless track records. Shimata is a dedicated mentor, setting a high standard through her outreach with the Society of Women Engineers, the Brooke Owens Fellowship and the Grace Hopper communities.

