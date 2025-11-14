Fleet Commander & Co-Owner

Strong Water Anaheim

Ying Chang is the co-owner and fleet commander of Strong Water Anaheim, a cocktail destination she has helped put firmly on the national map. With over two decades of experience, she is a leader who is actively shaping and reimagining modern tiki and tropical cocktail culture with an inclusive mindset, teaming up with top bars like Thunderbolt in L.A. and Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago. Chang’s hands-on leadership is comprehensive; she is the numbers expert, the marketer cultivating community and the partnership-builder connecting with industry leaders. She is currently preparing for her next chapter with Double Luck, a neighborhood bar designed with “living room hospitality” at its core. A deeply respected innovator, she has elevated Anaheim’s reputation as a serious cocktail destination.

