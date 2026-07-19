Welcome to the July 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the July 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine. In this feature-packed issue, we explore the innovations and strategic shifts reshaping California’s economy. We are also excited to highlight the honorees, finalists and nominees of our second annual 2026 Los Angeles Executive Forum & Leadership Awards.

In addition, we profile the man behind City of Hope, Robert Stone, whose leadership was recognized during the event as a Lifetime Achievement honoree. Stone’s years of steadfast commitment to the hospital system have allowed it to grow in both treatment models, locations and revenue without losing the deeply human empathy that defines it.

Also in this issue:



Successful Leadership Transitions: Retired chief executives share a collaborative playbook on navigating organizational handoffs, emphasizing that succession planning must be continuously managed as a multi-year process rather than treated as a single event.

Winning the ‘Last Mile’ of AI: A rising wave of “AI-native” startups are scaling across Southern California by applying accessible models to optimize highly specific enterprise workflows across the healthtech, fintech and national defense sectors.

Top Southern California Hospitals: Our list of the region’s leading hospital networks ranked directly by patient revenue.

Business of Sports Visionaries: Those behind the scenes who help define Southern California’s “sports capital of the world” moniker.

Thank you for your readership and for being a vital part of our business community.

