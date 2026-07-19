Advertisement
July 2026

Welcome to the July 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

Photo of Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the July 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine. In this feature-packed issue, we explore the innovations and strategic shifts reshaping California’s economy. We are also excited to highlight the honorees, finalists and nominees of our second annual 2026 Los Angeles Executive Forum & Leadership Awards.

In addition, we profile the man behind City of Hope, Robert Stone, whose leadership was recognized during the event as a Lifetime Achievement honoree. Stone’s years of steadfast commitment to the hospital system have allowed it to grow in both treatment models, locations and revenue without losing the deeply human empathy that defines it.

Also in this issue:

  • Successful Leadership Transitions: Retired chief executives share a collaborative playbook on navigating organizational handoffs, emphasizing that succession planning must be continuously managed as a multi-year process rather than treated as a single event.
  • Winning the ‘Last Mile’ of AI: A rising wave of “AI-native” startups are scaling across Southern California by applying accessible models to optimize highly specific enterprise workflows across the healthtech, fintech and national defense sectors.
  • Top Southern California Hospitals: Our list of the region’s leading hospital networks ranked directly by patient revenue.
  • Business of Sports Visionaries: Those behind the scenes who help define Southern California’s “sports capital of the world” moniker.

Thank you for your readership and for being a vital part of our business community.

July 2026

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Banking & Finance

Choosing the Right Accounting Firm: A Strategic Decision for Business Growth

Athletic young woman, football players in motion during game, playing, training over colorful background.

Sports Business

Why Investors Are Betting Big on Women’s Sports Franchises

Brian Hegarty Shares Insights on Employee Benefits & Effective HR Practices

Human Resources

Paid Program

Leading Through Fault Lines

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

How OC Innovators Are Winning the Last Mile of Artificial Intelligence

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

The Latest Deals

Advertisement