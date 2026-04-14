Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Legal Services

At Blank Rome LLP, partner Alex C. Nisenbaum has established himself as a leading advisor at the intersection of privacy, technology and health care. He assists organizations in developing data-driven products and artificial intelligence solutions while navigating the rigorous regulatory environments of the modern life sciences industry. Nisenbaum’s expertise covers U.S. and global data privacy laws, including HIPAA, the California Consumer Privacy Act and GDPR.

He currently guides the lifecycle of a major single sign-on platform for KIA and serves as U.S. privacy and breach counsel for Graco, where he designs comprehensive compliance programs and advises on AI issues. A frequent author for publications like the Daily Journal and Bloomberg Law, he provides critical insight into California’s evolving AI regulations. Nisenbaum’s technical fluency and strategic leadership earned him recognition as a Lawdragon Leading Global Cyber Lawyer in 2025, highlighting his influence in shaping privacy compliance for innovative companies.

