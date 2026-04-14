Ashwin Singhania

A portrait of Ashwin Singhania

Principal, Life Sciences
Ernst & Young (EY)
Business Management

Ashwin Singhania serves as a principal in the Life Sciences practice at Ernst & Young (EY), where he leverages more than 20 years of strategic consulting experience. At EY-Parthenon, he supports biopharma companies with corporate growth, commercial brand strategy and strategic planning. His deep expertise spans various healthcare sectors, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Previously a partner at Navigant Consulting, Singhania led the West Coast commercial strategy team for life sciences. Recently, he has managed complex integration projects, such as the creation of a biopharma R&D joint venture and implemented data-driven strategies for a dialysis provider serving 20 million individuals. He also played a pivotal role in global launches for pediatric hematology and oncology assets. Beyond his professional duties, Singhania serves on the board of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Heart Association, where he champions workplace health and funds life-saving research through the Executive with Heart program.

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