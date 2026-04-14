Title: Co-Founder & CEO

Company: Algen Biotechnologies

Category: Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

As co-founder and CEO of Algen Biotechnologies, Chun-Hao Huang merges genetic engineering and artificial intelligence to pioneer sustainable drug development. A drug developer and AI entrepreneur, he received postdoctoral training at UC Berkeley under Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna. Huang pioneered fast, genetically engineered models using gene silencing and editing technologies to discover new therapeutic strategies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

At Algen, he combines advanced CRISPR and AI to create an end-to-end drug discovery platform known as AlgenBrain, which led to a $555-million deal with AstraZeneca in 2025. He envisions building Algen into the “NVIDIA of biology” to supercharge the pharmaceutical industry and benefit patients globally. Huang’s accolades include being named a UN Sustainable Development Goals Talent and a Robert Bosch Stiftung Fellow. He has authored more than 40 scientific papers and holds dozens of patents.