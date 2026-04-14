Clay Alexander

A portrait of Wade Ackerman

Founder & CEO
Ember LifeSciences
Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Ember LifeSciences Founder and CEO Clay Alexander is an American inventor who holds more than 300 patents worldwide and has been recognized for creating some of TIME’s best inventions. While widely known for consumer products like the Ember Mug, he has recently steered the company into the pharmaceutical cold chain sector to address the multibillion-dollar problem of temperature-related medication loss.

Through strategic partnerships with Cardinal Health, CVS Health and global distribution networks like FedEx and UPS, Alexander is utilizing patented temperature control technology to ensure the safe transport of life-saving medicine. His entrepreneurial career began at age 23 when he founded Radiance Lightworks, a premier lighting design firm serving clients such as Universal Studios and Disney. He also launched Journée Lighting, where he developed groundbreaking LED technology that was later acquired and commercialized globally by General Electric. Alexander’s work continues to influence both the consumer electronics and healthcare technology industries.

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