Title: Head of Marketing

Company: MyOme

Category: Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Guiding clinical and commercial growth in the genomics sector, Darisha Jiandani serves as head of marketing for MyOme. She leads the development and execution of high-impact strategies that amplify the clinical whole-genome analysis company’s mission of proactive healthcare. Drawing on deep cross-sector experience in life sciences and product management, Jiandani previously drove product innovation at Bionano Genomics.

At MyOme, her strategic vision was instrumental in launching the Proactive Health Network, a national ecosystem uniting leading executive health practices around genomic-driven prevention. She has also steered the company’s engagement in major cohort initiatives, including the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program and collaborations with employer health partners like Collective Health. Furthermore, Jiandani supported communications for a strategic alliance between MyOme and Illumina aimed at accelerating early disease detection technologies. Dedicated to translating complex science into accessible value, she champions clinician education and equitable outreach.