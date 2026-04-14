Deepak Nanda

A portrait of Deepak Nanda

Partner
Sidley Austin
Legal Services

Deepak Nanda serves as a partner in Sidley Austin’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity group, where he acts as a visionary transactional and securities lawyer for the life sciences sector. With expertise spanning financial services, technology and media, he addresses the complex needs of modern biotech companies globally. Since joining the firm in 2025, Nanda has guided clients across six continents through transformative projects, including representing Edwards Lifesciences in several recent acquisitions such as JevaValve Technology Inc. and Innovalve Bio Medical Ltd.

His practice encompasses the full life sciences ecosystem, from venture-backed startups securing funding to multinational corporations executing cross-border deals. Beyond his legal work, he is committed to health equity, providing pro bono counsel for reproductive health and supporting the Ecology Center’s community health initiatives in Southern California. Recognized as a BTI M&A Client Service All-Star, Nanda also maintains engagement with UC Irvine’s Social Science Department and United Way.

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