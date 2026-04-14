Elaine Yih-Nien Hsiao

Title: Co-Founder

Company: Purpose Bio, Inc.

Category: Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Elaine Hsiao is a co-founder of Purpose Bio, Inc. and serves as the director of the UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center. With 19 years of experience in the life sciences industry, she holds the Goodman-Luskin Endowed Chair in Microbiome Research at UCLA. Her pioneering work focuses on the interactions between the gut microbiome and the brain, which has led to microbiota-based treatments for autism, seizures and intestinal motility.

In addition to her role at Purpose Bio, where she has served for five years, Hsiao is a co-founder and scientific advisor for Kanobo and Bloom Science. She also serves as a scientific consultant for the Hypothesis Fund and an advisor to Holobiome. Her research has earned prestigious honors, including the Blavatnik National Award in Life Sciences and the Takeda Innovators in Science Award. A UCLA graduate, Hsiao continues to lead translational research that bridges the gap between basic microbiology and clinical interventions for behavioral and gastrointestinal health.