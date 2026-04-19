President & CEO

Arcutis

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Frank Watanabe serves as president and CEO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a Westlake Village-based medical dermatology company he has led since 2016. Under his guidance, Arcutis grew from a three-person startup into a publicly traded, $3-billion market-cap organization with more than 350 employees. The company has secured six FDA approvals in just over three years, including multiple applications for its ZORYVE treatments.

In 2025, ZORYVE surpassed 1 million prescriptions and generated $372.1 million in net product revenue. Watanabe also led the company to reach cash flow break-even ahead of schedule in the fourth quarter of 2025. He brings three decades of life sciences experience from senior roles at Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals. He also serves as vice chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization Board of Directors and advocates for community engagement through employee volunteer programs.

