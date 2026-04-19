Managing Director

CBIZ

Accounting Firms

A managing director at CBIZ, Greg Zoll serves as the firm’s West Coast technology and life sciences industry leader. With two decades of experience, he advises high-growth companies across the life sciences ecosystem, helping founders, boards and investors navigate the intersection of innovation, regulation and financial reporting. Over the past two years, Zoll has guided emerging and established companies through critical inflection points, including initial public offerings, complex revenue recognition models and mergers and acquisitions.

His clients span the biotechnology, medical device and digital health sectors. Within CBIZ, he leads multidisciplinary teams across audit, accounting advisory, tax and transaction services. Zoll prioritizes long-term sustainability over short-term solutions to help companies build scalable financial and compliance foundations. He is also an active mentor to new managers and contributes thought leadership through speaking engagements, helping life sciences companies grow responsibly.

