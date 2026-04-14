James Bradner

A portrait of James Bradner

EVP, Research & Development
Amgen
Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

As executive vice president of research and development at Amgen, James Bradner leads the global R&D organization and a pipeline of medicines across oncology, inflammation and rare diseases. A physician-scientist with 30 years of industry experience, he joined Amgen in 2023 to guide its research strategy and accelerate innovation through new technologies.

Bradner is currently spearheading a $600-million investment in the Center for Science and Innovation at Amgen’s Thousand Oaks headquarters to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and create hundreds of U.S. jobs. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the regulatory approval of 25 medicines and co-authored more than 250 scientific publications. Prior to Amgen, he served as president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research and held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School. Bradner also serves on the board of directors for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.

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