Jason Jardine

A portrait of Jason Jardine

Title: Partner

Company: Knobbe Martens

Category: Legal Services

Jason Jardine leads the biotechnology practice as a partner at the intellectual property law firm Knobbe Martens. With deep experience in patent acquisition, enforcement and IP strategy, he is a trusted advisor for life sciences innovators across California and globally. Jardine represents a diverse clientele ranging from emerging startups securing their first patents to international corporations.

He excels in revitalizing distressed patent portfolios and navigating complex licensing and due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. Recently, he served as lead strategic patent counsel for companies including BioVie, Brightseed and Herbalife, helping them protect and commercialize breakthrough technologies. A respected thought leader, Jardine regularly presents at the International Bar Association’s World Life Sciences Conference on topics such as pharmaceutical supply chain threats and modern patent strategies. He is also committed to mentorship, guiding emerging entrepreneurs to translate scientific discoveries into commercial success.

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