Joanne Weidhaas, MD, PhD, MSM

Founder

MiraDx

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

As the founder of MiraDx, Dr. Joanne Weidhaas leads a molecular diagnostics company focused on using genetic testing to personalize cancer treatments. She is also the founder of the nonprofit MiraKind and serves as a professor and vice chair in radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. A pioneer in personalized medicine, Dr. Weidhaas co-discovered an inherited KRAS variant in 2006 that predicts cancer risk and treatment response.

This discovery led to the creation of MiraDx, which recently commercialized the PROSTOX Ultra and PROSTOX Standard diagnostic tests. Using a simple cheek swab, these tests help clinicians predict which prostate cancer patients face toxicity risks from specific radiation therapies. She continues her oncology practice at UCLA, primarily treating women with breast cancer, and has published more than 80 papers in leading medical journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine.

