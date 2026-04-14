Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD

A portrait of Joseph Antoun

CEO & Chairman
L-Nutra
Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, serves as the CEO and chairman of Los Angeles-based L-Nutra, where he has pioneered the integration of nutrition and biotechnology to advance human longevity. Since launching the first longevity-focused investment fund in 2011, he has raised more than $150 million for the sector and helped shape aging into a recognized scientific discipline.

At L-Nutra, Antoun oversees the licensing of 221 patents from 18 university medical centers, focusing on chronic disease remission and biological age reversal. Under his leadership, the company launched Prolon, a clinically validated nutrition program shown to support the reversal of biological aging markers by up to 11.5 years in certain populations. He also spearheaded the first human clinical trial demonstrating autophagy activation through nutrition. With a multidisciplinary academic background from Harvard and Johns Hopkins, Antoun continues to advocate for a proactive healthcare model centered on optimizing health span.

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