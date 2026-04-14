Josh Hofheimer

A portrait of Josh Hofheimer

Title: Partner

Company: Sidley Austin LLP

Category: Legal Services

As a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, Josh Hofheimer leverages three decades of legal practice and executive experience to guide life science, agribusiness and food tech companies through complex transactions. A member of the firm’s Global Life Sciences leadership council, he launched the global agribusiness and food industry group in 2011. Hofheimer advises investors and multinational corporations on strategic collaborations, intellectual property and regulatory navigation.

Notable work includes representing Nektar Therapeutics in its global development deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb and assisting Chong Kun Dang Corp. in out-licensing a therapeutic to Novartis AG. He also serves as outside general counsel for Sound Agriculture, overseeing financings and regulatory approvals. Recognized as a “Life Sciences Star” by LMG Life Sciences and ranked in Band 1 for Agribusiness by Chambers Global, Hofheimer has been with his firm for 23 years and sits on the board of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

LATEST HEALTH & SCIENCE UPDATES

USC Pharmacy and Wellness Center

USC Launches First-of-its-Kind Student-led Community Pharmacy

An Amgen scientist working in the lab.

Biotechnology Expands in Southern California

SimplePractice partners with Uprise Health

The SimplePractice Uprise Health Partnership Expands Mental Health Access via SimpleConnect

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles celebrates 125 years

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Celebrates 125 Years of Pediatric Care

Cameron Hemphill

Growth99 Founder Cameron Hemphill Joins Terri Ross Consulting as Strategic Advisor

African American woman looking at tablet

Tomii Unveils AI-Powered Meridian Analysis System for Digital Health

Archer Property Partners acquires MemorialCare-anchored Orange County medical office portfolio

Archer Property Partners Acquires Orange County Medical Office Portfolio

High quality NAD⁺ supplement bottle

The Business of Longevity: Turning Aging into an Investable Market

Biocom and Octane announce strategic partnership

Biocom and Octane Announce Strategic Partnership for Life Sciences

Costco Lowering IVF Costs and Expanding Fertility Access

Costco’s Fertility Push Is Now Targeting What Really Stops Patients (Exclusive)

Irvine-based Masimo to be acquired by Danaher for $9.9 Billion

Irvine’s Masimo Sold: Danaher Buys Health Tech Leader for $9.9 Billion

Costco Expands Into Fertility Care Through Partnership With Sesame and IVI RMA

Costco Partners With Sesame and IVI RMA to Lower Fertility Care Costs