Title: Partner

Company: Sidley Austin LLP

Category: Legal Services

As a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, Josh Hofheimer leverages three decades of legal practice and executive experience to guide life science, agribusiness and food tech companies through complex transactions. A member of the firm’s Global Life Sciences leadership council, he launched the global agribusiness and food industry group in 2011. Hofheimer advises investors and multinational corporations on strategic collaborations, intellectual property and regulatory navigation.

Notable work includes representing Nektar Therapeutics in its global development deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb and assisting Chong Kun Dang Corp. in out-licensing a therapeutic to Novartis AG. He also serves as outside general counsel for Sound Agriculture, overseeing financings and regulatory approvals. Recognized as a “Life Sciences Star” by LMG Life Sciences and ranked in Band 1 for Agribusiness by Chambers Global, Hofheimer has been with his firm for 23 years and sits on the board of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.