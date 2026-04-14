Kathleen Elison

A portrait of Kathleen Elison

Principal Scientist
Terray Therapeutics
Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Kathleen Elison is the co-founder and principal scientist at Terray Therapeutics, where she leads the research and development team in creating platforms to transform drug discovery. She co-invented the company’s foundational tArray technology, an ultradense microarray that enables the quantitative measurement of 32 million small molecules in minutes. This innovation has allowed Terray to amass the world’s largest chemistry dataset, featuring over 14 billion unique binding interactions.

Under Elison’s leadership, the company developed EMMI, an AI-native experimentation platform focused on small molecule medicines. Terray has raised more than $200 million to date and maintains strategic partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead and Odyssey Therapeutics. She earned her PhD from the Irell & Manella Graduate School of Biological Sciences at City of Hope, where she first developed the proprietary microarray technology. Her work continues to drive Terray’s internal immunology pipeline and ultra-miniaturized data platforms.

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