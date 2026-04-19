Partner

Knobbe Martens

Legal Services

Kimberly Miller is a partner at Knobbe Martens and chair of the firm’s Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Practice Group, where she coordinates intellectual property strategies for investments and acquisitions valued at nearly $4 billion. With a doctorate in chemistry, she provides scientific insight for consequential transactions, including serving as exclusive IP counsel for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during its $190 million IPO. Dr. Miller has also led legal teams for Alios BioPharma and Aligos Therapeutics to accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough therapies.

Within the firm, she chairs the Associate Task Force Subcommittee and serves on the Partner Compensation Task Force, focusing on professional development and equity. Her community involvement includes leadership roles with the Lawyers Club of San Diego, ProVisors and Women in Bio. A frequent national speaker on IP topics, Dr. Miller holds a law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and has practiced in nearly 50 jurisdictions worldwide.