CEO & Founder

Purpose Bio, Inc.

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Lital Gilad-Shaoulian serves as the CEO and founder of Purpose Bio, Inc., a Los Angeles-based biotechnology firm developing gut-targeted therapies for cardiometabolic disease. Previously a technology and business leader managing nearly $1 billion in business, she pivoted to biotech to address chronic metabolic illnesses like obesity and fatty liver disease.

Under Gilad-Shaoulian’s leadership, the company secured an exclusive license for technology from UCLA and built an enzyme engineering platform. Over the past year she established a fully operational wet lab at the UCLA Magnify Incubator, transitioning the company from virtual outsourcing to internal R&D. Her efforts have validated core platform technology and identified five promising drug candidates. Gilad-Shaoulian is a frequent speaker at life science events and mentors early-stage startups through Nucleate. In 2025, UCLA selected Purpose Bio as a top startup to represent the university during JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Week.