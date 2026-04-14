Partner & Co-Leader of the Life Sciences Team

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP

Legal Services

At Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP, Partner and Life Sciences Team Co-Leader Lorna Tanner serves as outside patent counsel to premier organizations such as Gilead Sciences and Denali Therapeutics. She manages global intellectual property portfolios and aligns IP protection with broader business objectives. Tanner’s work for Gilead Sciences spans 16 years, including patent efforts for the drug Livdelzi and breakthrough Hepatitis C treatments.

Recently, she led IP diligence for Gilead’s 12-year partnership with Assembly Biosciences and advised Structure Therapeutics on public offerings totaling over $1.2 billion. She also assists Kite Pharma with patent management for cancer immunotherapies like Yescarta. Tanner’s strategic oversight of Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ patents played a significant role in its $39-billion acquisition by AstraZeneca. Recognized as the 2021 Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year by LMG Life Sciences, she has been praised by clients for her exceptional strategic mind and expertise as a life sciences practitioner.

