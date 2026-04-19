Chief Scientific Officer

Exagen Inc.

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

At Exagen Inc., Chief Scientific Officer[TB1] Michael Mahler translates complex immunology into practical diagnostic innovations that improve patient outcomes for autoimmune diseases. Tasked with driving scientific strategy, he focuses on precision medicine in a field where symptoms often overlap and delayed diagnosis can lead to disease progression. Mahler’s extensive background includes contributing to more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and securing numerous patents related to autoantigens and biomarker performance.

Recently, he oversaw the launch of Anti-RA33 and Anti-PAD4, providing clinicians with more nuanced assessment tools for complex differential diagnoses. Beyond his executive duties, he fosters global collaboration through Autoimmunity Insights, a LinkedIn community he created to convene leaders from industry and academia. Mahler’s work bridges the gap between scientific discovery and real-world clinical application, accelerating the development of diagnostic platforms that change the trajectory of care for patients worldwide.