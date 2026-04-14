Mohamed Abousalem

A portrait of Mohamed Abousalem

President
Keck Graduate Institute
Higher Education

Mohamed Abousalem serves as the president of Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), where he leads the institution’s mission to advance biotechnology, healthcare and applied life sciences education. Since joining KGI in July 2024, he has focused on expanding access to graduate education and strengthening industry engagement through initiatives like the Community College to PharmD Pathway. This program utilizes partnerships with regional colleges to help students transition directly into KGI’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, reducing costs and barriers for healthcare careers.

Under Abousalem’s leadership, the institute recently celebrated its first physician associate and occupational therapy graduates, who achieved board pass rates exceeding national averages. He also spearheaded a 10-year strategic plan centered on academic excellence, student experience and institutional growth. By cultivating partnerships with industry leaders like Amgen and Genentech, he ensures KGI remains a vital talent engine for California’s biotech ecosystem and a hub for life sciences innovation.

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