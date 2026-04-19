Chief Technology Officer

Terray Therapeutics

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Narbe Mardirossian serves as the chief technology officer at Terray Therapeutics, where he has architected the AI infrastructure powering the company’s drug discovery engine. By uniting large-scale experimentation with advanced machine learning, he led the development of EMMI (Experimentation Meets Machine Intelligence), an AI-native platform that evaluates millions of molecules far faster than traditional methods.

Mardirossian’s leadership resulted in a 2025 discovery milestone with Bristol Myers Squibb and a multi-target research collaboration with Gilead Sciences. He oversees a diverse team of more than 50 scientists and specialists, integrating wet lab data with multimodal chemistry models to power internal and partnered pipelines. Previously a senior scientist at Amgen, he contributed to the development of the clinical-stage inhibitor AMG 193 and authored the widely cited quantum chemistry functional ωB97M-V. Mardirossian holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry from UC Berkeley and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Caltech, bringing deep scientific expertise to the design of AI-native therapeutics.