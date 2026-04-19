Partner

Knobbe Martens

Legal Services

At Knobbe Martens, partner Salima Merani, Ph.D. serves as a premier intellectual property strategist for life sciences innovators and investors. As co-chair of the firm’s Medical Device Group, she has led IP counsel on transactions valued at more than $7 billion, supporting the growth of breakthrough healthcare technologies. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Merani manages global patent portfolios for life-saving therapies, diagnostic platforms and medical devices.

Her work includes advising California-based companies like Relievant Medsystems and Cala Health through pivotal investment rounds and transactions. Beyond her legal practice, she serves on the advisory board for Vensana Capital and has been inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. Dr. Merani holds a doctorate in neuroscience from McGill University and a law degree from UC Berkeley. She is also a dedicated mentor, supporting the next generation of California’s tech executives and venture capitalists through her leadership in the legal community.