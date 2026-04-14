Sharon R. Klein

A portrait of Sharon Klein

Title: Vice Chair, Corporate; Co-Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice; Chair, Orange County Office

Company: Blank Rome LLP

Category: Legal Services

Sharon R. Klein serves as the vice chair of corporate and co-chair of the privacy, security and data protection practice at Blank Rome LLP, where she also chairs the Orange County office. For more than four decades, she has been at the forefront of data privacy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence law, particularly within the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Klein guides hospitals and digital health innovators through complex technological changes, leveraging her previous 12-year tenure as associate general counsel at Siemens Medical Solutions USA.

A stabilizing force during ransomware crises, she has led high-impact breach responses involving global platforms and coordinated with federal regulators and the FBI. As a leader in AI law, she helps organizations adopt predictive clinical tools and develops enterprise-wide AI policies to ensure data integrity and regulatory compliance. Additionally, Klein played a key role in publishing national cybersecurity guides in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

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