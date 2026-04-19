Co-Founder & CEO

Seraphina Theraputics

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

Leading Seraphina Therapeutics as co-founder and CEO, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson is a veterinary epidemiologist whose research has fundamentally changed the understanding of cellular aging. She has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed papers and holds 70 patents based on her work with organizations such as the U.S. Navy and the World Health Organization. Dr. Venn-Watson’s discovery of the health benefits of C15:0, detailed in her book “The Longevity Nutrient,” led to the creation of the fatty15 supplement.

In 2024, her research identified Cellular Fragility Syndrome, a nutritional deficiency impacting one in three people globally. A 2025 study further demonstrated how C15:0 supports brain health by inhibiting enzymes that break down essential molecules for mood and memory. Recognized by Fast Company and Newsweek for her innovations, her discovery has been shown to reverse components of Cellular Fragility Syndrome and surpass the performance of leading longevity-enhancing drugs in targeting cellular health.