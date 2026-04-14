Founder & CEO

Simple Steps Fertility

Life Sciences/Biotech Executive

As the founder and CEO of Simple Steps Fertility, Tina Tagui Sarkisyan leads one of California’s premier egg donor and surrogacy agencies. With two decades of experience in reproductive medicine, she serves as a passionate advocate for individuals and couples navigating the complexities of infertility. Sarkisyan began her career in 2005, participating in cutting-edge research alongside experts from Harvard University and international scientists.

She established her Los Angeles-based firm to provide personalized, compassionate care, helping clients explore diverse options such as egg freezing and surrogacy. Her commitment to public health has earned recognition from local political leaders for over 15 years of community service. Sarkisyan is a former president of the Armenian American Nurses Association and currently serves on the boards of Eternal Nation and the Armenian International Medical Congress. She remains a dedicated leader in breaking down barriers to reproductive rights and supporting the dreams of families worldwide.

