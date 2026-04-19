Partner, Intellectual Property Litigation

Blank Rome LLP

Legal Services

Blank Rome LLP Partner Todd M. Malynn is a veteran legal strategist who has spent more than 25 years protecting and commercializing life sciences innovation. Specializing in intellectual property litigation, he represents manufacturers of Class III medical devices, the most highly regulated category of medical products. Malynn has been instrumental in securing some of California’s most significant legal victories, including a $2.3-billion trade secret misappropriation jury verdict and a $31-million patent infringement verdict.

His practice extends beyond the courtroom to include navigating FDA regulatory matters and defending companies against false advertising claims brought by the Federal Trade Commission and other self-regulatory bodies. By combining technical mastery with business insight, he helps life sciences firms resolve disputes and monetize groundbreaking technologies. A graduate of Loyola Law School, Malynn remains a key figure in reinforcing the integrity of intellectual property rights across the healthcare industry.