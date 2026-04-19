Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Legal Services

Guiding clients through complex commercial lending matters and restructurings, Troy Zander is a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. He represents banks, private credit providers and life sciences companies in traditional credit transactions, venture debt financings and bridge loans. With extensive experience in both single-lender facilities and multijurisdictional syndicated credit, Zander also navigates bankruptcies, loan modifications and out-of-court proceedings.

Over the past year, he has represented lenders in more than $250 million in loan restructurings. His recent landmark deals include advising Oxford Finance LLC in a $500-million debt financing agreement with Vera Therapeutics and representing Avenue Capital Group in a $30-million venture debt transaction for Ocugen. Zander also advised Trinity Capital on a $100-million biotechnology deal. He frequently speaks at venture debt conferences and served for a decade as pro bono general counsel for Feeding San Diego.

