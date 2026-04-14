Partner & Co-Lead of Covington’s Digital Health Industry Group

Covington & Burling LLP

Legal Services

As a partner and co-lead of the digital health industry group at Covington & Burling LLP, Wade Ackerman leverages two decades of experience in private practice and senior government roles to navigate the intersection of health policy and FDA regulation. Since 2017, he has advised companies on the use of data and technology to transform healthcare, with a specific focus on artificial intelligence and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Ackerman played a pivotal role in establishing the RWE Alliance, an industry association dedicated to advancing the use of real-world evidence in regulatory decision-making. He also serves as lead outside counsel for the Personal Care Products Council, supporting the industry’s implementation of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022. This landmark legislation represents the first major change to FDA oversight of cosmetics since 1938. Throughout his practice, he helps clients across the life sciences and technology sectors anticipate and shape complex global regulatory strategies.