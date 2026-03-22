Welcome to the March 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

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Dear Readers,

The March issue of Business by LA Times Studios shines a spotlight on the individuals who ground every facet of commerce: our Banking and Finance Visionaries. From the meticulous stewards of financial integrity to the acquisition partners architecting the next generation of global mergers, these leaders represent the engine of the Southern California economy.

We begin with our definitive ranking of the Top Banks and Credit Unions for 2026 by total assets. These institutions form the region’s financial backbone, many led by the very visionaries honored in these pages. Complementing this focus on leadership, we provide a comprehensive look at the Top MBA Programs in California, highlighting the flexible, world-class programs designed for the modern professional.

Our cover story explores the macro and micro shifts defining the sector from the surge in “mega-mergers” to the consumer pivot toward cloud-based ecosystems. Here, industry experts project what the financial landscape will look like as we approach the end of the decade.

Beyond banking, we dive deep into the forces disrupting the status quo:

• Risk & Resilience: Essential insights into the 2026 business insurance landscape.

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• The Creator Economy: How Los Angeles is pioneering a new era of decentralized marketing.

• Law + Venture Capital: The evolving intersection of VC funding and legal strategy.

• The “Fibermaxxing” Phenomenon: A uniquely Southern Californian trend reshaping global supply chains and menus alike.

Finally, stay current with our digest of executive moves and the high-stakes CRE, VC and M&A deals making waves from Los Angeles to the global stage. We congratulate this year’s visionaries and thank you for being part of our business community.

