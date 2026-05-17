Welcome to the May 2026 Business by LA Times Studios Magazine

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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the May 2026 edition of Business by LA Times Studios. In this issue, we examine strategic shifts redefining Southern California’s economic landscape, from the high-stakes world of influencer-led consumer brands to the legal frameworks governing global corporations. As our region prepares for monumental milestones, the convergence of technology, law and culture continues to drive unprecedented change.

Our cover story examines how celebrity-led ventures are reshaping modern business and redefining how brands capture attention, build retention and earn long-term trust. We explore the rise of 818 Tequila and how “always-on” content, cultural relevance and community-driven marketing are transforming the relationship between the influencer model and premium brand equity.

We are also closely tracking the region’s readiness for a once-in-a-generation event: the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Los Angeles anticipates a nearly $900 million economic impact, local businesses are navigating complex geopolitical realities affecting sponsorships to team attendance. We also analyze the “pricing paradox” facing Southern California operators as they balance rising hotel rates with softening international travel demand.

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Beyond the stadium or the showroom, this month’s issue highlights several critical trends:

• Corporate Battlegrounds: We examine the burgeoning “DExit” trend, as Delaware enacts new legislation to defend its corporate crown against aggressive competition from Texas and Nevada.

• The AI Transformation: New reports reveal that 94% of U.S. accounting teams have adopted AI tools, while the banking sector is being reshaped by agentic AI – systems capable of making autonomous decisions in real-time.

• Business in the Glass Age: In the consumer goods sector, we look at the 89% of premium brands planning to ditch plastic for glass by 2026 to signal quality, safety and transparency.

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• Future Workforce Demand: A landmark report from the Orange County Community Foundation identifies healthcare as the region’s top job creator, with 49,771 new positions projected by 2035.

Finally, we are proud to present the Top 125 Law Firms in Los Angeles County and the Top 50 Law Firms in Orange County, alongside our list of Legal Visionaries. These practitioners are the stewards helping to shape the future of the profession with professionalism and integrity.

