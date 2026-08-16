Founder & CEO

aShareX, Inc.

Restructuring California’s largest insurance company with $20 billion in assets as president and COO of First Executive Corporation, Alan Snyder is the founder and CEO of aShareX, Inc., a patented platform democratizing access to high-value alternative assets through fractional bidding. He has served as managing general partner of Shinnecock Partners since 1988, launching eight funds including one lending against museum-quality fine art that has deployed more than $100 million. Snyder founded Answer Financial Inc., which became the nation’s largest non-carrier seller of auto and home insurance before its sale to Allstate. He also served as executive vice president and board member of Dean Witter Financial, where he helped formulate the launch of the Discover Card. He spent nine years on the Western Los Angeles Boy Scout Council, ultimately serving as chairman.