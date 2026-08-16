(© Gittings Photography)

Shareholder

Carlton Fields

Representing an investor group including John Mayer and director McG in the acquisition and leaseback of the historic Jim Henson Company lot, Alon Lagstein is a shareholder at Carlton Fields advising developers, investors, lenders and landlords on real estate acquisitions, sales, leases and financings. He handled the debt and equity financing for the January 2026 deal, which rebranded the property as Chaplin Studios. Lagstein also represented Primestor Development on a $140-million construction loan for The Walk, a mixed-use project in Norwalk expected to become the largest modular development in North America, navigating a manufacturer switch from China to Mexico to mitigate tariff exposure. He volunteers with NoHo Home Alliance, supporting community-based solutions to homelessness in Los Angeles.

