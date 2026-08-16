Partner, Advisory Services Practice Leader

GHJ

As an advisory services practice leader at GHJ, Anant Patel has more than 30 years of experience guiding buy- and sell-side private equity deals ranging from $20 million to $1.2 billion. A native of the U.K., He joined GHJ in 2000 and has played an integral role in building the firm into a nationally recognized advisory powerhouse, overseeing transaction advisory, data and analytics and client accounting services. Patel advises private equity firms, venture capitalists and institutional investors on complex transactions and exit planning. He also serves as global leader for network capabilities at HLB, a global advisory network spanning more than 150 countries, fostering collaboration among member firms. He serves on the board of directors and is a past chairman of Step Up on Second, a nonprofit supporting individuals facing homelessness.

