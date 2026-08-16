Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Andrew Apfelberg is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, where he advises middle-market companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals on corporate matters and major transactions. He brings 28 years of industry experience, including 14 years with the firm, with particular depth in branded consumer products, manufacturing, distribution and professional services. Apfelberg’s representative work includes transactions involving Liquid I.V., Unilever, FIJI Water, OPI, Chemical Guys, LegalZoom and Cargill. He also has held extensive leadership roles with the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG), including service on its global board, executive committee and strategic planning committee. His community work includes co-founding Change 4 Children’s Foundation and serving Angel City Impact, U.S. Soccer and the Wyoming Soccer Association.