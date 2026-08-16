Advertisement

Andrew Apfelberg

A portrait of Andrew Apfelberg

Partner
Greenberg Glusker LLP

Andrew Apfelberg is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, where he advises middle-market companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals on corporate matters and major transactions. He brings 28 years of industry experience, including 14 years with the firm, with particular depth in branded consumer products, manufacturing, distribution and professional services. Apfelberg’s representative work includes transactions involving Liquid I.V., Unilever, FIJI Water, OPI, Chemical Guys, LegalZoom and Cargill. He also has held extensive leadership roles with the Association of Corporate Growth (ACG), including service on its global board, executive committee and strategic planning committee. His community work includes co-founding Change 4 Children’s Foundation and serving Angel City Impact, U.S. Soccer and the Wyoming Soccer Association.

More from Business

ai automation graphic

AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

August 2026 Business Magazine

Goods & Retail

The Scarcity Playbook: Applying the Drop Economy to B2B

man selecting AI vs. mind or cloud

Law

Lawyers Embrace Litigation Analytics but Still Rely on Human Judgment

Observations on the Creator Economy

Entertainment Business

Inside the 2026 Creator Economy: LaurDIY & Greenberg Glusker on Monetization and Law

Military Command Center Monitoring Strategic Missile Launch with Satellite Imagery

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Space Force Launches Space-Based Sensing & Targeting Portfolio

Paris 2024 Summer olympics games, man holding in hand ticket for track and field event at Paris 2024 olympics.

Sports Business

The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

Hand holding a crystal ball with computer circuits inside

AI & Tech

The Shift to AI Predictive Advisory in Professional Services

Homepage of the U.S. Securities

Banking & Finance

Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

faceless insurance adjuster with clipboard at site of fire disaster

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Wildfire Risk: The New Playbook for California Businesses

Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce

Orange County

Paid Program

The Innovation Flywheel: Why Capital Keeps Finding Irvine

Executive Team Meeting

Human Resources

HR Corner: What C-Suiters Are Asking (Or Should Be Asking) Their HR Teams Today

Scene at work in a car manufacturing workshop

Commercial Real Estate

Q2 2026 CRE Report: Industrial Market Builds Positive Momentum Despite Economic Uncertainty

The Latest Deals

Advertisement