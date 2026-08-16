(© Gittings Photography)

Partner & Co-Chair Private Equity Practice Group

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Named to Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Dealmakers in America and ranked by Chambers USA for Private Equity: Buyouts California, Ari Lanin co-chairs Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s Private Equity Practice Group, a role he has held for nearly a decade during his 26-year tenure at the firm. He advises leading private equity firms on public and private mergers, stock and asset sales and joint ventures. Lanin represented Aurora Capital Partners on its acquisition of Anova from FFL Partners and Platinum Equity’s portfolio company Solenis on its agreement to acquire NCH Corporation. He also advised The North Road Company, founded by Peter Chernin, on its sale to Mediawan. He serves on the board of the Korn Ferry Charitable Foundation and was named to the Daily Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers in California.

