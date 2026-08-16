Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Renewable Resources Group

Ari Swiller is the co-founder and managing partner of Renewable Resources Group, a sustainable real assets investment firm focused on agriculture, water, renewable energy, habitat conservation and natural resource stewardship. He plays a key leadership role across RRG’s investments, negotiating deal structures, restructuring operating companies and shaping investment strategy at the asset, fund and firm level. Before RRG, Swiller served as a principal at The Yucaipa Companies, working directly with founder Ronald Burkle on investment and business initiatives. He has helped position RRG as a recognized leader in sustainable investing, driving initiatives focused on water security, climate resilience and biodiversity. He is a founding board member of the Miguel Contreras Educational Foundation and previously served on the boards of Falcon Waterfree Technologies and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps.