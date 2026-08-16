Vice President of Corporate Advisory Services

Matthews™

Closing nearly $80 million in corporate advisory transactions since 2024, Aria Pournazarian is the vice president of corporate advisory services at Matthews, advising business owners and financial sponsors on extracting maximum value from real estate holdings. He most recently led a $17,275,000 multi-state sale-leaseback of seven industrial outdoor storage and retail properties, securing final pricing approximately 20% above the seller’s initial expectations. Pournazarian also closed sale-leasebacks for Nation’s Best and Musser Lumber in the $15 to $20 million range, along with M&A-linked real estate assignments for Richwood Industries and FactoryMation. Before joining Matthews in 2023, he built his transactional discipline at Marcus & Millichap and James Capital Advisors. He is a member of ICSC and the Association for Corporate Growth’s Los Angeles Chapter.