Augustin Gilles Sayer

GP & Co-founder

OVNI Capital

Co-Founder and General Partner of OVNI Capital Augustin Sayer leads the transatlantic venture capital firm’s California operations from its San Francisco office, guiding European deeptech startups scaling into U.S. markets. Since launching in 2023, OVNI has raised $70 million to invest at the pre-seed and seed stages, deploying capital into a portfolio of more than 18 deeptech companies. Sayer directs software, AI and frontier computing teams to San Francisco while guiding hardware, advanced materials and aerospace-focused teams to Los Angeles, strengthening local supply chains and accelerating technology transfer. Before founding OVNI, he served as a partner at Newfund, a transatlantic early-stage venture firm with offices in Palo Alto and Paris. He spoke at TechCon SoCal 2026 on transatlantic innovation ecosystems and sits on the boards of multiple privately held companies.