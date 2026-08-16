Partner

Sheppard

Named to an M&A Deal of the Year by The M&A Advisor, Aytan Dahukey is a partner at Sheppard focused on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions with deep roots in healthcare. He led the Sheppard team representing Owens Design, a custom automation provider for the semiconductor, medical device, data storage and renewable energy industries, in its acquisition by Automated Industrial Robotics Inc., an Ares Management-backed platform. Dahukey also advised U.S. Neurology Associates on its affiliation with Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, anchoring USNA’s inaugural investment in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and handles pro bono adoption cases through the Public Law Center’s Children’s Rights Program. He regularly counsels longstanding client OneOncology LLC, most recently representing the company in the sale of a majority interest in its parent by TPG to Cencora Inc.