Ben D. Orlanski

Partner, Corporate Department, Member of the Mergers & Acquisitions Group and the Capital Markets Group

Proskauer Rose LLP

Leading Zello Group’s leveraged buyout of Cinelease from NYSE-listed Herc Rentals, Ben Orlanski is a partner in Proskauer Rose LLP’s corporate department and a member of its mergers & acquisitions group, advising clients on headline transactions for more than 30 years. The Cinelease deal, closed in July 2025, preserved a cornerstone provider of lighting and grip equipment for Los Angeles’ production ecosystem. Orlanski also served as lead counsel to Kinematics, an Angeleno Group portfolio company, in its cross-border acquisition of Spain-based P4Q, expanding Kinematics’ footprint to six manufacturing facilities across four continents. Earlier, he guided longtime client Stamps.com through its $6.7-billion sale to Thoma Bravo in 2021, the largest e-commerce take-private deal of that year. He provides pro bono governance counsel to The J LA and Exceptional Minds.

