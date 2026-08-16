Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Blueprint Equity

Helping Blueprint Equity close its oversubscribed $333-million Fund III in just 12 days, Bobby Ocampo is the co-founder and managing partner of the San Diego-based growth equity firm focused on founder-led software and B2B technology businesses. Since co-founding Blueprint in 2018, he has helped push the firm past $600 million in assets under management, delivering top-ventile performance across its first two funds.

Before Blueprint, Ocampo was a partner at Revolution Ventures and an associate at Grotech Ventures, following an early career as an analyst in Piper Jaffray’s technology investment banking group. Blueprint’s portfolio outcomes under his leadership include CompanyCam at 40x return and Element451 and Sunwave Health each at approximately 6x return. He serves on the boards of CompanyCam, Element451, KlariVis and Sunwave Health.