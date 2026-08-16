Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Negotiating the resolution of a distressed multifamily portfolio exceeding $2 billion across more than a dozen states, Brian Weinhart is a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP with more than 30 years in commercial real estate and finance law representing borrowers and lenders. He has advised on loan workouts involving billions in troubled commercial real estate assets and represented originators, including JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, on commercial loan originations nationwide. Weinhart authored lender guidelines for defaulted loan workouts adopted by special servicing units at major banks and negotiated the sale of the Wilshire Plaza Hotel out of bankruptcy. He chairs the advisory board of the Heart Foundation at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and is a founding board member. In addition, he has been a Southern California Super Lawyer for nearly two decades.