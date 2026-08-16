Partner, Global Corporate Group

Reed Smith LLP

Named a “Key Lawyer” by The Legal 500 US for M&A/Corporate and Private Equity Buyouts, Bryan Ikegami is a partner in Reed Smith LLP’s Global Corporate Group, resident in the firm’s Century City office. He represents private equity funds and their portfolio companies in complex domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and recapitalizations across aerospace and defense, financial services, energy and technology. Ikegami joined Reed Smith after serving as regional head of M&A and private equity at Winston & Strawn, where he led the firm’s West region private equity practice. IFLR1000 recognized him as a Notable Practitioner for 2024 to 2025 and was a nominee for Dealmaker of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 M&A Awards.