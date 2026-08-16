Bryan S. Gadol

Partner; California Head of Corporate, M&A and Private Equity

Holland & Knight

Representing Lucky Scent in its sale to Monogram Capital and Eyas Capital in its acquisition of 120 Bojangles locations, Bryan Gadol serves as Holland & Knight’s California head of corporate, M&A and private equity from its Newport Beach and Century City offices. He advises founders, private equity funds and family offices across technology, consumer products, healthcare and aerospace and defense, closing significant middle-market deals including CFO’s Domain’s sale to SolomonEdwards and Tripleclix’s sale to Creative Artists Agency. Since joining Holland & Knight in 2021, Gadol has built the firm’s California corporate and private equity platform, recruiting a team of more than 10 professionals and sits on the firm’s Private Equity Steering Committee. He also chaired Gen Next’s Board of Directors and hosts the firm’s annual Southern California Business Trend Luncheon.