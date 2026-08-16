Managing Director & Head of Technology, Media & Telecom

Full Send Partners

Advising on nearly $3 billion in aggregate transaction value at Prager, Sealy & Co. earlier in his career, Bryant Yu is managing director and head of technology, media & telecom at Full Send Partners, a Los Angeles-based middle-market investment bank. He has spent more than two decades advising entrepreneurs, founder-led businesses and private equity firms on mergers, acquisitions and capital raising across technology, media and telecommunications. Before joining Full Send Partners, Yu led B. Riley Financial’s Technology M&A practice, advising both entrepreneur-owned and publicly traded technology companies. He also served at Bacchus Capital Management, leading diligence and execution of lower middle-market private equity investments. He has helped build Full Send Partners’ technology, media & telecom practice since joining the firm and serves on the board of ACG Los Angeles.