Partner, Co-Partner in Charge of the Century City & Los Angeles offices and Co-Chair of GP Solutions Practice Group

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Co-Partner in Charge of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s Century City and Los Angeles offices, Candice Choh also co-chairs the firm’s GP Solutions Practice Group. She advises private equity sponsors and family offices on fund formation, co-investments, secondary transactions and firm governance, alongside a broad M&A practice. Choh’s recent matters include advising the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on its stake acquisition in Qlik from Thoma Bravo and representing Westwood Professional Services in its majority sale to Blackstone. She sits on Gibson Dunn’s Hiring Committee and previously served as a commissioner on the Los Angeles Convention Center Authority. In addition, she counsels nonprofits including the Barbara Bush Foundation for Literacy and the Center Theatre Group. Choh also advised SCI Capital Partners on a $1.6-billion investment from funds managed by Apollo.

