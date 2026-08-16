Managing Director

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Channing Hamlet has spent more than 25 years advising business owners, private equity groups and management teams through mergers, acquisitions and liquidity events. He leads the firm’s business services and life sciences investment banking practices and serves as a board member of the Exit Planning Institute and the Entrepreneurs’ Organization. Hamlet also chairs the Development Committee for Reality Changers, a nonprofit preparing underserved youth to become first-generation college graduates. In the past five years, he has closed more than 25 sell-side transactions, including advising 360 Destination Group on its sale to H.I.G. Capital, one of the largest mergers in the destination management sector, and Sterndahl Enterprise’s sale to Frontline Road Safety Group.